Pot, Pills, Crack, Recovered From Anne Arundel Teens After Armed Robbery: Police

Suspected Marijuana, crack cocaine, and guns were only a few of the items seized from two Laurel teens after an armed robbery, authorities say.

Two victims were approached by the armed teens around 6:45 p.m., Thursday, July 28 in the area of Glen Mar Circle and Phirne Road in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The 16-year-old and 17-year-old suspects - whose names have not been released - allegedly demanded property from the victims, and fled toward an apartment building in the 7900 block of Nolpark Court.

An officer was able to witness one of the suspects entering a specific apartment, and was able to communicate with the occupants to convince the teens to exit the apartment, according to police.

A search warrant was later executed on the apartment which found the following:

A Glock, Model 23, .40 caliber, semi-auto handgun loaded with 20 rounds;

A Glock, Model 31, .357 caliber, semi-auto handgun (unloaded);

A Polymer 80, 9mm, semi-auto handgun loaded with eight rounds;

A Beretta, Model Px4 Storm .45 caliber, semi-auto handgun;

A Taurus, Model PT585, .380 caliber, semi-auto handgun (obliterated serial number);

A magazine with 5 .40 caliber (22-round capacity);

A magazine with 0 9mm (31-round capacity);

Eight .45 caliber rounds;

Two .40 caliber rounds;

Five 9mm rounds;

Approximately 535.43 grams of suspected marijuana;

Approximately 29.7 grams of suspected “crack” cocaine;

A container with 20 suspected;

Oxycodone-Hydrochloride pills.

Both teens were arrested and charged accordingly, according to police. No official charges were announced by investigators.

