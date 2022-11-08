Police Look For Vehicle Involved In Fatal Maryland Hit-And-Run

Detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of a pedestrian in Anne Arundel County, authorities say.

Investigation revealed that the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing, was in the northbound lanes of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard at Schulamar Road possibly attempting to cross from east to west when they were struck by an unknown vehicle around 7:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene and investigators believe that it might be a white Lexus product.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to a Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.

Traffic Safety Crash Investigators are continuing their investigation and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-8573 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

