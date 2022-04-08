Handgun-Wielding Man Wanted After Threatening To Shoot Employee At Glen Burnie Cash Depot: PD

A wanted suspect has been arrested after threatening an employee during an aggressive attempted robbery in Glen Burnie, authorities say.

The unknown suspect entered the Cash Depot at 7424 E. Furnace Branch Road around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The suspect then tried to force his way through a secured door before the employee jumped up to secure an additional lock. At that time, the suspect began kicking the door and showed a black handgun to the employee, threatening to shoot him.

The employee called police and the suspect fled in a dark sedan that was located in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 4 in the area of Motel 6 in Linthicum.

The suspect, described as a large black male in his 30s wearing a dark sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black hat, was arrested shortly after, police say.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or attempted robbery has been asked to contact investigators at the Anne Arundel County Police Department by calling (410) 222-8610.

