Fleeing Suspect Busted With Pot, Cocaine, Magic Mushrooms During Stop In Severn: Police

The drugs and scale seized by the Anne Arundel Police Department. Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department

A purported drug dealer from Virginia attempted to pull a fast one on police in Maryland after being busted with a host of drugs during a midday traffic stop in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.

Shadeed Williams, 28, of Suffolk, Virginia, was stopped by members of the Anne Arundel Police Department shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 in Severn after an officer observed what was believed to be marijuana inside the vehicle.

During the subsequent stop near the intersection of Reece Road and Pioneer Drive, police said that Williams proceeded to flee from officers on foot into a nearby wooded area, prompting a call for backup.

The team of officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were able to track down Williams, who investigators said was found to be in possession of approximately:

  • 276 grams of suspected marijuana packaged in 40 individual bags;
  • 2.7 grams of suspected cocaine packaged in five individual bags;
  • 4.72 grams of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms;
  • A digital scale.

Official charges are pending and have not been announced. Police said that Williams was apprehended without incident and will be “charged accordingly.” 

