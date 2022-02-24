Annapolis Teen Has Been Missing For Days: Police

Concern is growing for an Annapolis teen missing since last week, authorities said.

Breisy Estela Hernandez Martinez, 16, was last seen in the 1200 block of Ashton Court on Feb. 16, 2022 at approximately 9 a.m., police said.

She is described as a hispanic female, approximately 5'2" tall, and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, black shirt underneath, and blue jeans.

Any information in the whereabouts of Breisy please contact Detective T. McQueen at the following:

