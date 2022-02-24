Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Breaking News: Maryland Pair Face Murder Charges In 22-Year-Old Victim's Death, Police Say
Police & Fire

Annapolis Teen Has Been Missing For Days: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Breisy Estela Hernandez Martinez
Breisy Estela Hernandez Martinez Photo Credit: Annapolis PD

Concern is growing for an Annapolis teen missing since last week, authorities said.

Breisy Estela Hernandez Martinez, 16, was last seen in the 1200 block of Ashton Court on Feb. 16, 2022 at approximately 9 a.m., police said.

She is described as a hispanic female, approximately 5'2" tall, and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, black shirt underneath, and blue jeans.

Any information in the whereabouts of Breisy please contact Detective T. McQueen at the following:

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.