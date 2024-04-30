Davidsonville resident Joseph Powell, 47, was taken into custody following complaints about his behavior from players he was tasked with coaching, officials say.

"In December 2023, certain behaviors exhibited by Powell were brought to the attention of investigators," a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department said. "These behaviors consisted of Powell attempting to engage in inappropriate relationships with minor high-school-age girls."

According to police, Powell - who was not employed by the Anne Arundel County Public School System - began attending softball practices at the high school in what was believed to be an attempt to obtain a position as a coach for the team.

He spent two days with the squad at practice until one of the players reported his behavior to school officials, though it is not believed he acted untoward at the practices; however, Powell was still barred from attending any school-related events as his actions were investigated.

Investigators say that they met with one of the girls allegedly targeted by Powell - who was also known as "DJ," - who reported she met him through South River Youth Athletics, where he volunteered as a softball coach.

Powell pursued her, showing up at her home and the home of one of her friends when she was there, according to the allegations. During one encounter, Powell allegedly sexually assaulted the teen.

Powell was arrested and charged with:

Sex abuse of a minor;

Fourth-degree sex offense by a person in a position of authority;

Second-degree assault.

"Due to the patterns of behavior exhibited by Donald Powell, investigators believe there may be other young women whom he may have targeted and victimized," police say.

"We ask that parents speak with their children and that anyone with any information regarding Donald Powell or 'DJ' please contact investigators at (410) 222-4733."

