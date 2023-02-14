Annapolis Man Who Shot 2 Kids Released On Personal Recognizance: Police

A 41-year-old Annapolis man surrendered himself to authorities in the shooting of 14- and 10-year-old children, police said.

John Estep is accused of shooting the children on the 100 block of Obery Court just before 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, Annapolis police said.

The 14-year-old is in stable condition and the 10-year-old is in serious but stable condition.

Estep surrendered on Sunday, Feb. 13, and was charged with seven criminal charges related to the crime, including two counts of first-degree assault. He was released on personal recognizance.

The relationship between Estep and the children was not clear.

This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.

