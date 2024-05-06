Passenger Killed When Speeding Driver Fleeing From Traffic Stop Crashes Into Jessup Home: PD

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday morning, an officer on patrol spotted a Lexus IS 350 speeding in the area of Annapolis Road and Reece Road in Severn, prompting an attempted traffic stop.

Police say that the vehicle sped away from the area, and the officer did not pursue the driver; however, minutes later, there was a 911 call reporting a crash on Jessup Road near Oak Ridge Road in Jessup involving the Lexus.

According to the initial investigation, the driver was heading west on Jessup Road, speeding, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and struck a vacant home.

The driver and four passengers were transported to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious, life-threatening injuries. A fifth passenger was transported to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center with serious injuries.

One of the passengers was pronounced dead at the shock trauma center.

Investigators have not released the names of those injured in the crash, saying only that the driver was a 26-year-old man from Odenton, and his passengers included a 22-year-old woman from Stoney Beach, a 23-year-old woman from Baltimore, a 21-year-old man from Upper Marlboro, and a 23-year-old man from Glen Burnie.

The woman killed was a 26-year-old woman from Pasadena.

More information is expected to be released. This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.