Four-Vehicle Crash Leaves Woman Dead In Prince George's County: Police (Developing)

Officers were called at approximately 12:30 p.m. on May 6 to the 11200 block of Laurel Bowie Road in Laurel, where there was a reported crash involving four vehicles.

One of the drivers, a woman who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Four others involved in the crash were uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No other details were provided by the police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates when more information is available.

