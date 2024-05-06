Officers were called at approximately 2:30 a.m. to Vibe in the 2000 block of Somerville Road to help break up an assault that resulted in a 17-year-old and 21-year-old with stab wounds to their torsos following a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Investigators from the Anne Arundel County Police Department say that both were injured during a fight outside of the club involving a group of people. Both were taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment and evaluation of stab wounds considered to be non-life-threatening.

No details about possible stabbing suspect have been released by the department. The assault remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives by calling (410) 222-1960.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.