Teen Bicyclist Critically Injured By Motorist In Severna Park, Anne Arundel County Police Say

A 13-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver overnight in Anne Arundel County, police say.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the crash involving a 13-year-old biker.

Officers were called at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 to the area of Jumpers Hole Road and Sylvan Avenue in Severna Park, where there was a reported crash involving a teen bicycle rider who was struck by a Honda Accord.

Investigators say that the driver was heading north on Jumpers Hole Road when the 13-year-old crossed in front of him and was struck.

The teen was rushed to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

His condition was not available late on Monday afternoon.

The crash is still under investigation.

