Teen Posts Photo With Gun At Glen Burnie High School: Authorities

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after being caught posting a photo with a gun in the bathroom at an Anne Arundel County high school.

Around 1:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, School Resource Officers at Glen Burnie High School were notified of a concerning photo that was circulating on social media, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

The photo showed the teen suspect holding a pistol with an extended magazine inside a restroom at the high school.

Officers were able to positively identify the student and began a search. The student was found to not be in class or on school property and was later found at a bus lane while walking back to campus.

The student had reportedly dumped the gun before police were able to find him, prompting police to search multiple homes in order to locate the firearm.

The teenager has been reportedly charged as an adult.

