Man Arrested After Bringing Gun To Teen At Glen Burnie High School

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man who is accused of bringing a gun to a teenager at Glen Burnie High School, authorities announced.

An investigation was launched on Tuesday, March 7 after a 16-year-old boy was busted for posting a photo with a gun inside the building at Glen Burnie High School, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Around 1:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, School Resource Officers at Glen Burnie High School were notified of a concerning photo that was circulating on social media of the 16-year-old boy posing with a gun inside of a restroom at the school.

Officers were able to positively identify the student and began a search, though the student was found to not be in class or on school property and was later found at a bus lane without the gun while walking back to campus.

Through the investigation, police were able to identify 19-year-old Or'Tavion Shymetrius McDaniel as the suspect who reportedly brought the gun to and from the high school.

Police were able to locate McDaniel leaving and take him into custody on Wednesday, March 8. Both the 16-year-old as well as McDaniel are being charged as adults.

