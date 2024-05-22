Jack Michael Brown, 20, was heading west on Johns Hopkins Road in a 2020 Honda Insight when he ran through the light at the Crain Highway intersection in Crofton just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, Anne Arundel County police said.

A 2017 Freightliner 114SD heading north on Crain Highway and approaching a green light was unable to avoid them.

Police say that the New Jersey driver of the truck was unable to avoid hitting the Honda in the driver’s side as it crossed the intersection, leading to a violent crash.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. His passenger, Kieran John Jackson, 21, also of Crofton, was rushed to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment and evaluation of critical injuries.

The driver of the truck, 37, was uninjured.

No additional details were provided by the department. The crash remains under investigation.

