The esteemed team of jets, comprised of 138 world-class US Sailors and Marines, will be in town for US Naval Academy Commissioning Week, closing the Severn River twice.

Practice is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. The show will be Wednesday, May 22 beginning at 2 p.m.

The flight path will be over the Annapolis Maritime Museum and over the US Naval Academy.

