Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
News

Lothian Man Pulls Gun In Campground Parking Spot Fight: Police

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Adventure Bound Campground
Adventure Bound Campground Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man in Lothian was arrested after brandishing a gun during a fight over a parking spot, according to officials.

On Dec. 27, at around 5:30 p.m. police say 69-year-old Walter Starke got into a fight with a neighboring trailer occupant at the Adventure Bound Campground on 5381 Sands Road, over a parking space.

The fight between Starke and the 54-year-old victim escalated to the point that Starke punched the victim in the face, then went back to his trailer and grabbed a gun, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. 

Later, the victim and a 59-year-old woman got out of their trailer and observed Starke pointing a gun at them, they went back inside and called the police. 

Officers arrived and seized a 9mm Springfield Armory XD handgun from Starke who was arrested and charged accordingly.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.