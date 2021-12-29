Lothian Man Pulls Gun In Campground Parking Spot Fight: Police

A man in Lothian was arrested after brandishing a gun during a fight over a parking spot, according to officials.

On Dec. 27, at around 5:30 p.m. police say 69-year-old Walter Starke got into a fight with a neighboring trailer occupant at the Adventure Bound Campground on 5381 Sands Road, over a parking space.

The fight between Starke and the 54-year-old victim escalated to the point that Starke punched the victim in the face, then went back to his trailer and grabbed a gun, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Later, the victim and a 59-year-old woman got out of their trailer and observed Starke pointing a gun at them, they went back inside and called the police.

Officers arrived and seized a 9mm Springfield Armory XD handgun from Starke who was arrested and charged accordingly.

