Linthicum Hotel Getaway Busted After Teen Couple Uses Stolen Credit Card

Two teens are facing charges after being caught trying to get a hotel room with a stolen credit card in Linthicum, authorities state.

Anne Arundel County Police officers were called to the Sheraton on Old Elkridge Landing Road for reports of a stolen card that had been used around 11 p.m., Wednesday, April 5.

Officers were directed to the room the card was used for, where they located 19-year-old Kevin Keith Dawkins accompanied by a 17-year-old girl.

Police searched the room and found around 260 grams of suspected marijuana, over $3,000 in cash, and a loaded handgun, which Dawkins was prohibited from having.

Both teens were taken into custody.

