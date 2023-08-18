Home Invader Airlifted To Hospital After Being Stabbed By Own Knife In Annapolis: Police

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 900 block of Primrose Road early on Friday morning in Annapolis, where there was a report of a possible stabbing.

It was an unusual stabbing.

According to investigators, officers arrived at the home and found a man with a small stab wound to his arm. He advised them that he was woken up by an unknown man with a knife in his bedroom, prompting a mighty struggle.

The man demanded money and car keys from the sleeping homeowner, who was stabbed in the arm, suffering a minor injury.

A melee over the knife then ensued that led to the initial victim prying the weapon away and stabbing the home invader in the leg.

Both men were treated at the scene, though the suspect - whose name has not been released by the Annapolis Police Department - had to be flown to a shock trauma center in critical, but stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

