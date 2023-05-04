Community Rallies Around Family That Lost Everything In Fatal Pasadena Fire

A fire that broke out early in the afternoon on Wednesday, May 3 in the 7900 block of Central Road, claiming the life of 54-year-old John Salvatore Billing, who was confined to a wheelchair and lived with his mother.

While battling the blaze, officials say that firefighters found Billings, and were able to get him outside the home, though he was ultimately pronounced dead.

The home was also destroyed by the fire.

Following the fateful fire, the community has come together to rally around the family that lost so much in the blaze.

More than $25,000 were raised just one day after the fire, after a “dear friend” launched a GoFundMe campaign on their behalf.

“Unfortunately Roe not only lost her home but also lost her son who was wheelchair-bound and did not make it out of the house,” organizer Debbie Rohrback said. “I am asking for any donation for Roe to at least help her get some personal items as she has lost everything except the clothes on her back.”

Anyone interested in helping out the family through the GoFundMe account can do so here.

