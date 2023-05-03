Overcast 52°

Man Pulled From House Fire In Anne Arundel County Pronounced Dead (DEVELOPING)

One person was killed and a house destroyed in Anne Arundel County on Wednesday afternoon when flames tore through a home in Pasadena.

One person was reported dead in the fire. Photo Credit: Anne Arundel Fire Department
Zak Failla
Crews from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department were called at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, to a house fire in the 7900 block of Central Road, where there was smoke and flames seen coming from the residence.

Officials say that the bulk of the fire was under control by 3 p.m., though first responders pulled a man from the wreckage of the home and he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Firefighters remained at the scene to extinguish any hot spots or flare-ups. 

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation. No information about the victim has been released by the department.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates. 

