Duo Ran Car Waterbury 'Chop Shop' To Dismantle Stolen Cars: Police

Two men have been arrested and charged with running a "chop shop" to break down stolen cars and swap and sell the parts, authorities said. 

Ronal Breins (left) and Melvin Mendez

 Photo Credit: Waterbury Police
Josh Lanier
Melvin Mendez, 33, and Ronal Breins, 34, were nabbed when Waterbury officers learned of the illegal garage during an investigation into stolen vehicles, police said. 

Investigators executed a search warrant at a home's garage on East Street last week and found numerous parts from stolen vehicles, including the full engine and transmission from a stolen Infiniti being installed in a different Infiniti Q50, authorities said. 

Both are charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, criminal trover, operating a chop shop, and operating an unlicensed garage, Waterbury police said. 

They were released after each posted a $100,000 bond, officials said. 

