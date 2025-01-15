Duo Ran Car Waterbury 'Chop Shop' To Dismantle Stolen Cars: Police

Melvin Mendez, 33, and Ronal Breins, 34, were nabbed when Waterbury officers learned of the illegal garage during an investigation into stolen vehicles, police said.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a home's garage on East Street last week and found numerous parts from stolen vehicles, including the full engine and transmission from a stolen Infiniti being installed in a different Infiniti Q50, authorities said.

Both are charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, criminal trover, operating a chop shop, and operating an unlicensed garage, Waterbury police said.

They were released after each posted a $100,000 bond, officials said.

