Dump Truck Slams Into SUV On I-84 In Waterbury, Speeds Away; Police Searching For Driver

The large truck slammed into the SUV — flattening the vehicle's front half — near the westbound Exit 25A just after 9 a.m., Connecticut State Police said.

No one was injured in the hit-and-run crash.

The SUV driver gave police a good description of the dump truck, and troopers are searching for the vehicle and the person behind the wheel. Investigators urge anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Connecticut State Police.

