Officer Shot While Investigating String Of Waterbury Carjackings

The Waterbury officer, part of the department’s Auto Theft Task Force, was struck by gunfire on Thursday evening, Feb. 13, while engaging with suspects in the city’s West End, according to police. The officer was rushed to a local hospital and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three suspects were arrested at the scene, though authorities have not released their names or any charges filed against them.

The Waterbury Police Department is working with the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Connecticut Office of the Inspector General to piece together what led to the shooting.

More details are expected as the investigation unfolds.

