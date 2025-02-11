Drug Raid Turns Up Heroin, Cocaine, Loaded Gun In Waterbury, Police Say

Specialized Waterbury officers were patrolling Oak and Howard streets around noon on Feb. 4, when they spotted Riyadh Easley, 33, of Waterbury operating a 2008 Honda Ridgeline, Lt. Ryan Bessette said.

At the time, Easley had an active arrest warrant.

During further investigation, officers saw Easley exit his vehicle and get into the passenger seat of an unregistered Infiniti QX60. Officers initiated a traffic stop to serve Easley’s arrest warrant and address the violation regarding the unregistered vehicle. The operator of the Infiniti was identified as Robert Bowens, 34, of Marlborough, MA. During the investigation the following items were seized:

648 Bags of Heroin

24.3 Grams of Crack

$2,307 in cash

13.7 Grams of Marijuana

43.1 Grams of Crack Cocaine

563 Glassine Bags Package for sale

Easley was charged with:

Possession Of Marijuana with Intent to Sell

Possession Of Narcotics with Intent to Sell

Possession Of 1/2 OZ or more of cocaine in free base form

Bowens was arrested and charged with:

Misuse Of a Marker Plate

Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Possession Of Narcotics with Intent to Sell

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a License

Possession Of 1/2 OZ or more of cocaine in free base form

Bowens was released on a $200,000 bond, pending court arraignment Feb. 13.

Additionally, on Oct. 18, a search warrant was executed at the residence of Easley, the sole occupant of the property. During the investigation, the following items were seized:

357 Revolver

7.7 Grams Cocaine

235 Bags of Heroin

16.1 Grams of Crack

$2,609 U.S Currency

9mm Springfield XDS

Easley was not located at the time of the search. As a result of the items seized, an arrest warrant was issued for Easley on the following charges:

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Criminal Possession of Ammunition

Alteration of a Firearm Serial number

Criminal Possession of a Pistol/Revolver (2 counts)

Possession of Narcotics with the Intent to Sell (2counts)

Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Sell

Easley, a convicted felon with a prior narcotics-related felony offense, is legally prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. He is currently in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Correction on a $325,000 bond.

