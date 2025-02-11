Drug Raid Turns Up Heroin, Cocaine, Loaded Gun In Waterbury, Police Say

Specialized Waterbury officers were patrolling Oak and Howard streets around noon on Feb. 4, when they spotted Riyadh Easley, 33, of Waterbury operating a 2008 Honda Ridgeline, Lt. Ryan Bessette said.
At the time, Easley had an active arrest warrant.
During further investigation, officers saw Easley exit his vehicle and get into the passenger seat of an unregistered Infiniti QX60. Officers initiated a traffic stop to serve Easley’s arrest warrant and address the violation regarding the unregistered vehicle. The operator of the Infiniti was identified as Robert Bowens, 34, of Marlborough, MA. During the investigation the following items were seized:
- 648 Bags of Heroin
- 24.3 Grams of Crack
- $2,307 in cash
- 13.7 Grams of Marijuana
- 43.1 Grams of Crack Cocaine
- 563 Glassine Bags Package for sale
Easley was charged with:
- Possession Of Marijuana with Intent to Sell
- Possession Of Narcotics with Intent to Sell
- Possession Of 1/2 OZ or more of cocaine in free base form
Bowens was arrested and charged with:
- Misuse Of a Marker Plate
- Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Possession Of Narcotics with Intent to Sell
- Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a License
- Possession Of 1/2 OZ or more of cocaine in free base form
Bowens was released on a $200,000 bond, pending court arraignment Feb. 13.
Additionally, on Oct. 18, a search warrant was executed at the residence of Easley, the sole occupant of the property. During the investigation, the following items were seized:
- 357 Revolver
- 7.7 Grams Cocaine
- 235 Bags of Heroin
- 16.1 Grams of Crack
- $2,609 U.S Currency
- 9mm Springfield XDS
Easley was not located at the time of the search. As a result of the items seized, an arrest warrant was issued for Easley on the following charges:
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Criminal Possession of Ammunition
- Alteration of a Firearm Serial number
- Criminal Possession of a Pistol/Revolver (2 counts)
- Possession of Narcotics with the Intent to Sell (2counts)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Sell
Easley, a convicted felon with a prior narcotics-related felony offense, is legally prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. He is currently in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Correction on a $325,000 bond.
