Driver Intoxicated In Fatal Waterbury Crash That Killed Man Who 'Cherished Every Moment': Cops

Luis Martinez, 32, of Waterbury, is charged with reckless driving, second-degree manslaughter — motor vehicle, driving on a suspended license, and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Waterbury police said.

Martinez crashed into Jayden Gonzalez around 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 10 near Baldwin and Lounsbury Streets intersection in Waterbury, authorities said. The 22-year-old Gonzalez died of his injuries shortly after paramedics got him to an area hospital.

Martinez was left in critical condition after the crash.

Jayden, a Sacred Heart High School grad, where he was an outstanding football player, according to his obituary. The devoted Patriots and Yankees fan worked at Target as he pursued a psychology degree at Central Connecticut State University, where he was set to graduate in June 2025.

He leaves behind his father and stepmother, 10 siblings, and multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.

Luis Martinez was being held on a $250,000 bond, authorities said.

