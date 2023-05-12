Update: Police Identify Person Found Dead In Wooded Area Of Trumbull

The decomposed body was found by a hiker on Sunday, May 7, said Lt. Brain Weir, of the Trumbull Police.

The Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed the person’s identity as that of Matthew Robinson, age 29, of Trumbull, Weir said.

Around 12:30 p.m., Sunday, the Trumbull police responded to the wooded area near the end of Hardy Lane, where a hiker found the remains of a deceased male.

Various items belonging to Robinson were nearby, but Robison’s identity could not be confirmed, Wier said.

"The cause of death has not yet been determined, but there were no signs of foul play, and this was determined to be an isolated incident with no threats to the public," Weir said.

The Trumbull Police Detective Division, with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police, and the Department of Energy & Environmental Protection responded and coordinated efforts to investigate the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Trumbull-Monroe and receive free news updates.