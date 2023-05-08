Hiker Discovers Body In Wooded Area Of Trumbull

The incident took place in Trumbull during the afternoon on Sunday, May 7, said Lt. Brian Weir of the Trumbull Police.

The hiker was walking in a densely wooded area a short distance from Church Hill Road that borders the Pequonnock River Valley walking trail when he came upon a partially decomposed body and some personal property nearby, Weir said.

Weir said the area is not easily accessible to the public walking trail and is far from local residences.

There were no obvious signs of foul play and police are classifying it as an untimely death, based on the preliminary information, Weir added.

Detectives are working to determine the identity and any related circumstances that would have led to the death.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Trumbull-Monroe and receive free news updates.