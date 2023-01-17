Teens Crash Stolen Car: Trio Nabbed After Fleeing In Trumbull

Three teens have been charged after allegedly fleeing from police in a stolen car, crashing, and then running away in an attempt to escape.

The three were nabbed in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 17 On Friday, Jan. 13, after an officer noticed a Kia Optima in the parking lot of the Westfield Trumbull Mall that had been reported stolen out of New York City.

As the officer proceeded to follow the Kia, the car exited the mall and drove through nearby residential streets in an attempt to lose the officer, said Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police.

The car began accelerating at a high rate of speed near the entrance of Sacred Heart University in the town of Fairfield where it struck another vehicle, hit the center median, and veered off the road where it slammed into a tree, Weir said.

Weir said after the Kia hit the tree, all four teens jumped out and ran.

Both Bridgeport and Fairfield police were notified to respond to the area to assist in locating the suspects.

The initial officer caught a 16-year-old New London County boy, from Norwich, and a police K9 tracked down a 15-year-old Strafford girl as she was lying in a wooded area between nearby houses, Weir said.

Another 14-year-old Strafford boy, carrying a large kitchen knife, was caught near the university, police added.

Police said the fourth teen was not apprehended.

The girl sustained minor injuries as a result of the accident and was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported, Weir said.

All three teens were charged with larceny and interfering with police.

The 14-year-old was additionally charged with carrying a dangerous weapon.

All three were later released to the custody of their guardians on a promise to appear in court on Monday, Jan. 30.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Trumbull-Monroe and receive free news updates.