Police Officer Rescues Man, Dog From Ice-Covered Pond In Easton

A police officer is being called a hero for rescuing a man and his dog who had fallen through the ice at an area pond.

The life-saving effort in Fairfield County took place on Friday, Dec. 18 in Easton,, during the evening, when officer Anthony Telesco was flagged down by a man who told him his dog had fallen through the ice of Keller’s Pond, near the Helen Keller Middle School, authorities said.

Telesco, 32, immediately called for the Easton Fire Department to perform an ice rescue.

Prior to the fire department arriving on the scene, the man climbed onto the ice and attempted to reach his dog, but fell through the ice on top of his dog, according to Easton Police Chief Richard Doyle.

In an attempt to save the man and the dog, Telesco then entered the water and was able to rescue the individual and his dog.

Telesco was in the water up to his chest and upon exiting the water he was in minor distress from the freezing temperature, the chief said.

He was transported by Easton E.M.S. to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment of the cold-water exposure. He was later released in good condition.

The man was treated and released on the scene. The dog was released to his owner and is doing fine.

Telesco has been named the Officer of the Year for two years, Doyle said.

"Easton Fire Chief Steve Waugh and I urge people not to walk or crawl on ice-covered bodies of water to rescue a person, dog or wildlife," Doyle said. "The Easton Fire Department has numerous firemen that are highly trained in “ice rescues”. They have the cold-water gear, specialized equipment, and train regularly for these types of situations."

