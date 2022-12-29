2 Teen Girls Busted In Stolen Car At Westfield Trumbull Mall, Police Say

Two young Connecticut girls have been arrested for being inside a stolen vehicle at an area mall.

The incident took place in Trumbull around Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Westfield Trumbull Mall.

Trumbull officers arrested two teenage girls after they were located sitting inside a stolen blue Hyundai Sonata parked by itself in the JC Penney lot, according to Lt. Brian Weir of the Trumbull Police.

Both girls, one 14, and the other 15 years old, are from New Haven County in Meriden, and were wearing ankle monitors, Weir said.

Trumbull police learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Cheshire police on Sunday, Dec. 25.

The girls were taken into custody without incident. Marijuana was also discovered in the car, Weir added.

The 14-year-old was wearing the ankle monitor for past criminal activities and she had an active arrest warrant out of Meriden, he said.

The 15-year-old's monitor was a house monitor.

The girls were arrested and charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

The 15-year-old was released to her mother, and the 14-year-old was held for a warrant from Meriden Police.

