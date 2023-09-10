Man Found Sleeping In Car With Pound Of Pot In Trumbull, Police Say

The incident took place in Trumbull around 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 on Woodridge Circle.

Enzo Aleman, age 19, of Stamford, was arrested after officers were called to investigate a vehicle with its engine running since the night before, said Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police.

Police located a Honda Accord parked and occupied by two men inside, and a registration plate from another vehicle, Weir said.

The investigating officer also noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the car and located a backpack containing large clear bags of marijuana. Over 70 smaller bags of marijuana were also discovered, weighing in at over one and one-half pounds, and packaged for future sales, he added.

Aleman, who was the driver, told police they were in Bridgeport the night before but he got lost so they decided to park there to take a nap.

Aleman said that the marijuana was all his and that this passenger was not involved with the pot, Weir said.

He was charged with:

Misuse of the registration plate

Failure to maintain minimum insurance

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Attempted sale of controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance.

He was later released on a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 11.

