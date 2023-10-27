Hate Propaganda Flyers Distributed In Trumbull Driveways

The flyers were found in Trumbull on Sunday, Oct. 22 at several locations in the north end of town, Trumbull Chief of Police Michael Lombardo said.

The flyers were left in plastic baggies containing small rocks and were distributed and left at the end of several residential driveways, Lombardo said.

The pamphlets contained hateful statements, similar to flyers left during the summer in several other communities throughout Connecticut.

"With the most recent worldly events continuing to unfold, the Trumbull Police Department and the Town of Trumbull would like to ensure the public that heightened security measures are in place and that we continue to take steps to ensure the safety and security of the public," Lombardo said.

In addition, the department is also in touch with federal, state, and local authorities regarding the incident in an effort to keep the public safe, he added.

"The Town of Trumbull stands against hate in all forms," said Lombardo and First Selectman Vicki Tesoro. "Statements of hate, including those included in the flyers distributed to residents, will not be tolerated, whether they are based on race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or other characteristics. We condemn these abhorrent statements in the strongest terms."

The department is encouraging the public to remain vigilant and notify law enforcement to report any illegal or suspicious activity.

To contact the Trumbull Police please call 203-261-3665 or call 911 for all emergencies.

