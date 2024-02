The incident happened in Redding on Route 53 also known as Glen Road on Sunday, Feb. 18.

According to Connecticut State Police, the department is actively investigating the find and working to identify the body.

Redding Police say there is no threat to the public.

Police did not reveal if the body was a man or a woman.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Trumbull-Monroe and receive free news updates.