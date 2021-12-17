Residents Rescued After Fire Breaks Out In Region

Footage of body cameras worn by Western Massachusetts police officers has been released to the public showing them rescuing residents from a burning building.

The incident took place in Hampden County around 4:15 a.m., Monday, Dec. 13, when members of the Springfield Police Department responded to a call for a fire at a multi-family home on Fort Pleasant Avenue.

The video shows officers entering the building, encountering smoke in the hallways and stairwells, and going door-to-door checking units to ensure residents were awake, and assisting them in safely exiting the building as the fire continued to grow.

In one unit, officers were able to rescue a dog.

Aside from what can be seen in the footage, the officers cleared two additional floors in the building, Springfield Police said.

“I am very proud of these officers who demonstrated their professionalism, courage, and dedication to duty by diligently entering and checking units to ensure residents were out of the building,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

The officers included:

Carlos Ortiz

Luis Rojas

Michael Cruz

Gustavo Olivo

Jomaris Vazquez

Jeremy Rivas

Thomas Normoyle

Thomas Meleady

The Springfield Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

