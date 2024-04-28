Light Rain 46°

East Hartford 20-Year-Old Killed In Hebron Crash

A 20-year-old was killed after a car crashed into a tree in Connecticut.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra
Joe Lombardi
It happened around 9:50 a.m. Sunday, April 28 in Tolland County.

A 2019 Ford Mustang was traveling in a southerly direction on West Street in the town of Hebron at a high rate of speed, Connecticut State Police say.

For an unknown reason, it went off the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a large tree. 

After the collision the car caught on fire and the sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

He's been identified as Anthony Michael Cardello of West Hartford, police announced.

Next-of-kin was notified upon their arrival to the scene.

