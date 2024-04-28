19-Year-Old Woman Killed, 4 Hospitalized In Willington Crash

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in Tolland County in the town of Willington.

A 2007 Subaru Legacy with five occupants, all from the town of Bethel in Fairfield County, was traveling southbound on River Road when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn, according to Connecticut State Police.

One of the passengers, 19-year-old Maria Damata sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead, said police.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, and three passengers -- a 20-year-old man, 19-year-old man, and 20-year-old woman, were transported to Hartford Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

If anyone has any information, please contact Troop C and speak with Trooper Priscilla Polci at 860- 896-3200.

