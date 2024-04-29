Fire Breaks Out At Bolton Notch State Park

The blaze happened in Tolland County on Saturday, April 27, when a brush fire began at Bolton Notch State Park in the town of Bolton.

According to the Town of Vernon Fire Department, which helped fight the fire, the blaze began in the area known as the "Painted Rock," a well-traveled section of the park.

Firefighters used a drone and utility task vehicles during the fight against the blaze, which was eventually put out successfully.

"A lot of hard work was done by some fantastic mutual aid partners, thank you for your assistance of top of the notch," the Bolton Fire Department said on social media.

Firefighters did not detail the cause of the brush fire.

