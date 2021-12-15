Woman Sentenced For Operating Vehicle Under Influence In Fatal Crash In Region

A woman has been sentenced to four years in jail for killing a man from Western Massachusetts while driving drunk.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Michelle Curleteti, age 45, of West Stockbridge pled guilty to single counts of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of alcohol and operating under the influence in January 2019 motor vehicle collision that killed Francis Kesse.

“I am especially in awe of the victim’s family in this case," said District Attorney Andrea Harrington. "Despite losing a loved one in this tragedy and experiencing significant trauma, they showed mercy and forgiveness by asking not for vengeance but instead to use this case to remind the public of the significant dangers of driving under the influence."

The then 33-year-old Kesse died after Curletti crossed the center line of Route 7 in Stockbridge and collided with the vehicle in which Kesse was a passenger, the DA's Office said.

Originally from Ghana, Kesse worked at Hillcrest Education Centers and lived in Pittsfield with his wife and three children.

