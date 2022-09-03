Shelton Bank Robber Nabbed Thanks To Anonymous Tipster

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a People's Bank branch after a tipster recognized him from a newspaper article.

Shawn Fardy, age 52, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, March 9 for the robbery which took on Tuesday, March 8 at the bank located inside the Stop & Shop at 898 Bridgeport Ave., in Shelton.

The arrest stems from an anonymous tipster who told investigators that he recognized Fardy's appearance after reading the article in a Connecticut newspaper," said Shelton Police Det Richard Bango.

The caller also said that he recognized the vehicle depicted in the article as Fardy’s, Bango added.

Detectives canvassed Fardy’s last known address in Bridgeport and located his vehicle parked on a side street with the suspect inside, Bango said.

After detectives interviewed Fardy, he was taken into custody and transported to the Shelton Police Department.

Fardy was charged with robbery and larceny and held on a $100,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, March 10.

