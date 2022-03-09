Know Him? Police Looking For Shelton Bank Robbery Suspect

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a People's Bank in Fairfield County.

The robbery took place around noon on Tuesday, March 8 at the bank located inside the Stop & Shop at 898 Bridgeport Ave., in Shelton.

An investigation found a man demanded cash from a teller then exited the store and fled in an older model white Nissan Sentra with damage to the rear passenger side and no registration plates, said Detective Richard Bango, of the Shelton Police.

The man is described as a heavy-set white male, approximately 6-feet-tall in his 50s to early 60s. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans with a red baseball cap, and a black mask, Bango said.

If anyone recognizes this man or has any information regarding this robbery, is urged to contact the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.

All calls will be kept confidential.

The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the individual responsible.

