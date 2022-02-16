One Killed, Several Injured In Head-On Crash In Fairfield County

One person was killed and several others injured during a four-vehicle crash in Fairfield County.

It happened around 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15 in the area of 47 Sugar Hollow Road in Danbury.

According to Det. Lt. Mark Willams, of the Danbury Police, a preliminary investigation shows that a 2019 Nissan Rogue traveling southbound crossed over the double yellow line into oncoming traffic.

The Nissan first struck an Audi sedan traveling northbound. The Nissan then collided head-on with a Toyota Tundra also northbound. During the collision, an additional Ford van was struck, Williams said.

Due to injuries sustained during the collision, the passengers of the Audi and Toyota were transported to the Danbury Hospital’s Emergency Department for treatment, Williams added.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured, and the operator of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

This collision is under investigation by the Danbury Police Department’s Traffic Division, who is asking for anyone that may have witnessed the collision or anyone with information about this collision to contact Sgt. DeRocco of the Traffic Division at 203- 797-2157.

