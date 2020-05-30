Convicted Felon Faces Weapons Charge After Woman Found Dead In Stamford Apartment

A convicted felon is facing a weapons possession charge after an investigation was launched when a woman was found dead in an apartment in Stamford.

The Stamford Police Department is currently investigating the untimely death of the woman that occurred at 182 West Main Street.

On Friday, May 29 at approximately 6 p.m., the patrol division responded to the apartment to check on the welfare of the occupants, said Lt. Thomas Scanlon of the Stamford PD Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Officers entered the apartment and located two individuals.

The first was an apartment resident, Gary Greig, 66, and the second was the deceased whose name is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin, according to Scanlon.

This death is being investigated by the Stamford Police Major Crimes Unit with the assistance of the State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Stamford State’s Attorney’s Office.

The apartment was treated as a crime scene and searched after a court-authorized search warrant.

An autopsy is being done to determine the cause and manner of death, Scanlon said.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, Greig was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and he is currently in the custody of the Stamford Police Department and held on a $250,000 bond.

