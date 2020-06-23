COVID-19: Outback Steakhouse Closes Location In Fairfield County

A popular chain restaurant has closed a location in Fairfield County following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak that rocked Connecticut.

The Outback Steakhouse on Newtown Road in Danbury has been closed, according to a voice recording that plays from the restaurant following phone calls to the location.

The recording confirms that the restaurant has been closed, while encouraging potential diners to visit the company’s website to locate other Connecticut locations to frequent.

According to the City of Danbury Health and Human Services Department, the Newtown Road Outback Steakhouse failed an inspection earlier this year.

The restaurant was cited for:

Potentially hazardous food meat temperatures;

Improper handwashing facilities;

Inadequate facilities to maintain proper temperature (of meats);

Bad hygienic practices;

Poor food contact surfaces;

Improper sanitizing;

Unclean food contact surfaces and utensils;

A lack of written documentation of training;

Lack of clean wiping cloths;

Unclean non-food contact surfaces, utensils, and equipment;

Outer openings were not protected against insects or rodents;

Walls, ceilings, and equipment that required cleaning.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.