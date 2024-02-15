Norwalk Sergeant Charged In Off-Duty Crash That Killed 24-Year-Old Man: Police

Fairfield County resident Shannon James Sherry of Fairfield, age 47, a sergeant with the Norwalk Police Department, surrendered himself to the Connecticut State Police on Thursday, Feb. 15 in connection to a fatal April 2023 crash, Norwalk Police announced.

Sherry's arrest followed a state police investigation into the crash, which happened on Interstate 84 in the Hartford County town of Southington on Wednesday, April 19, and killed 24-year-old New Britain resident Elijah Joseph Vallier.

On the day of the crash, around 4:30 p.m., Vallier had been driving a 2003 Ford F-250 truck eastbound on the highway in the right lane when Sherry's 2023 Tesla Model 3 veered across the center lane and collided with the truck in the right lane, according to state police.

Vallier then lost control of his truck, which traveled across the center lane and into the grassy median before rolling over and hitting the metal guardrail on the left shoulder, police said.

Sherry's Tesla later came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder of the interstate, police added.

Vallier, who suffered serious injuries, was declared dead at the scene of the crash. Sherry, who had been off-duty at the time of the crash, was not injured and declined medical treatment.

On Thursday, Sherry was arrested on a warrant charging him with:

Misconduct with a motor vehicle, a felony;

Failure to maintain proper lane.

Sherry has been cooperative with the investigation into him, Norwalk Police said. He has since been placed on administrative leave and the Norwalk Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit will now begin an internal investigation into the crash.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Elijah Joseph Vallier, and everyone affected by this tragic incident," Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

