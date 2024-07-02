In May of 2023, the Norwalk Police Department’s Special Victims Unit began to investigate an incident where a 4-year-old was reported to have been sexually assaulted by Ricardo Cruz Cisneros, age 27.

According to Sgt. Ryan. Evarts of the Norwalk Police, the investigation led to an arrest warrant to be issued on Monday, July 1, for Cisneros.

During the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 2, Cisneros was seen driving in Norwalk. Evart said that his car was pulled over, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Cisneros was charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.