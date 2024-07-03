Norwalk Police Officer Retires After Arrest For Road Rage, Violating Department Rules

Norwalk Police Officer David Vetare, age 54, was charged on Saturday, March 9, in Trumbull around noon on Route 25 South near Exit 6, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh said on Wednesday, July 3, that Vetare was charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to harass, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace.

As a result of the arrest, an internal investigation was conducted to determine if Vetare violated the department's Manual of Rules and Regulations.

Walsh said last week, the investigation found Vetare in violation of several department rules of conduct.

After the finding, Vetare retired from service on Tuesday, July 2, the chief said.

“As I have stated earlier, these actions do not define our department as a whole and do not reflect on the men and women of the Norwalk Police Department who serve our citizens," Walsh said. "I understand that these events have shaken the trust in our department, which we have worked so hard to build in the past."

Following the road rage incident, the victim told troopers that Vetare, driving a tan GMC Yukon, threw an object at her vehicle and began following her in an attempt to run her off the road, state police said.

Troopers later located the Yukon and made a traffic stop. During the investigation, state police said Vetare admitted his involvement.

Chief Walsh said he wanted to reassure residents that he was committed to transparency, officer accountability, and upholding the highest standards of integrity.

