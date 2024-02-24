Fair 39°

Norwalk Police Officer Charged With Stalking, Harassment Placed On Leave

A patrol officer has been placed on leave and stripped of his police powers after being charged with stalking and harassment in Fairfield County.

Photo Credit: Daily Voice
Kathy Reakes
Norwalk PD Officer Hector Delgado was arrested on Friday, Feb. 23 on a warrant by the Bridgeport Police Department, said Lt. Tomasz Podgorski of the Norwalk Police.

Podgorski said the charges against Delgado are related to a family violence incident.

Delgado was placed on administrative leave. His duty firearm was seized, and his police powers were suspended.

An Internal Affairs will be initiated, Podgorski said. 

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please call the Domestic Violence Crisis Center Hotline 24/7 at 203-588-9097 or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

