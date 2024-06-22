The incident occurred in Norwalk around 9:20 a.m., Friday, June 21, at 81 Riverside Ave. (Riverside Cemetery).

According to Lt. Tomasz Podgorski of the Norwalk Police, officers responded to the area following a 911 call of an accident with injuries in which a pedestrian was struck.

Norwalk patrol officers arrived on the scene with Norwalk firefighters, who began providing medical aid to the pedestrian, identified as Kathleen Quigley-Cutting of Norwalk, Podgorski said.

Podgorski said Quigley-Cutting was transported to Norwalk Hospital by Norwalk EMS, where she died from her injuries.

He added that the vehicle and driver who hit Quigley-Cutting remained on the scene.

The Norwalk Police Department Crime Scene Unit responded to the location along with the Crash Reconstruction Investigators, who assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crash Investigator Taylor Equi at 203-854-3051 or by email at tequi@norwalkct.gov.

Information can also be shared anonymously at the Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111.

