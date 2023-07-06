Kidnapping Suspect: 23-Year-Old Grabs, Assaults, Drugs Victim, Norwalk Police Say

On Wednesday, July 5, Norwalk Police received a complaint that New Haven County resident Enrique Rivas-Castillo, age 23, of Ansonia, had threatened the victim over the phone, said Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police.

Investigating officers learned that on Monday, July 3, Rivas-Castillo was at the victim’s residence in Norwalk and threatened to assault the victim.

Dinho said the victim ran out of the home, but Rivas-Castillo chased the person, eventually grabbing the victim and pulling the victim into his vehicle.

He drove the victim onto I-95 and eventually an unknown exit, driving onto a dead-end street where he began punching the victim.

The victim was able to escape, but he grabbed the victim, striking and slamming the victim’s face on the ground.

Rivas-Castillo then dragged the victim back to the car and drove to his home in Ansonia, Dinho added.

The victim reported being drugged and awoke on Tuesday, July 4, when Rivas-Castillo assaulted the victim again, Dinho said.

The victim escaped again and was able to return home. Rivas- Castillo was arrested by Ansonia Police for the incident in Ansonia, he added.

While the victim was safe at the Norwalk Police Department, officers received information Rivas-Castillo was in Norwalk looking for the victim.

Patrol officers immediately began searching for Rivas-Castillo, Dinho said.

"He was quickly located driving however when officers attempted to stop him, he led police on a pursuit through South Norwalk and onto I-95 eastbound," Dinho said.

Rivas-Castillo exited I-95 in Westport but then drove back onto the highway westbound. The pursuit ended in Stamford after he struck multiple police cars. He then fled his vehicle, jumping off the I-95 overpass near Exit 6, police said.

He was quickly taken into custody with the help of the Stamford Police Department.

Following his arrest, he was transported to Stamford Hospital for evaluation. Once he was released, he was transported back to the Norwalk Police Department where he was charged with:

Kidnapping

Unlawful restraint

Threatening

Violation of conditions of release

Interfering/resisting arrest

Use of drug paraphernalia

Possession with intent to sell hallucinogenic substances

Reckless driving

Engaging police in pursuit

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police did not identify the victim as being a man or a woman to protect their identity, Dinho said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department at 203-854-3000.

