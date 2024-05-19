Costa Vino, located at 36 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, opened at the tail end of 2023.

A collaboration between owners (and family members) Andres Diaz and Sandro Toro and Chefs Vladimir Tolentino Collado and Miguel Castillo, the restaurant and bar brings together Mediterranean and Caribbean flavors.

“We are thrilled to open our dream restaurant in the city of Norwalk,” Diaz said.

Diaz and Toro spent time at nearby eateries such as Tablao Wine Bar and Nômade; however, they always knew the ultimate goal would be Costa Vino.

“Sandro and I enjoyed our time at these local hot spots, but we always knew a place of our own was on the horizon.”

The interior of Costa Vino is airy and washed in warm colors and wood tones.

It can seat up to 150 people (plus 15 more at the bar and 50 at the recently opened patio).

On the menu, Puerto Rican Chefs Vladimir Tolentino Collado and Miguel Castillo serve a range of flavorful appetizers, including empanadas, grilled calamari, hummus, and a seasonal ceviche.

The land and sea theme extends to Costa Vino’s main dishes with options like paella, seafood linguini (stuffed with clams, shrimp, scallions, garlic, capers, and tomatoes in a white wine butter sauce), mofongo (a plantain-based dish), and the ropa vieja ( with shredded beef, olives, and julienne bell peppers and onions served with rice and sweet plantains).

To finish your meal, the eatery offers house-made flans and tres leche cakes.

Drinks are just as bright as the food options, with spiked sangria, mojitos, and more vacation-inspired sips available.

Guests can even learn to salsa at one of the eatery’s salsa nights and participate in other Costa Vino-hosted events.

Costa Vino is open seven days a week. For more information, click here.

